GTS Securities LLC Buys 128,076 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 548.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,076 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of KOS opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

