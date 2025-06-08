Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 379,200 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 379,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.45% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

