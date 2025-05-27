Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Edison International by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

