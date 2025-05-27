American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $528.75 million, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. American Public Education has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $30.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.