Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

