Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $289.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.09 and its 200-day moving average is $254.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

