Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,576 shares of company stock worth $11,586,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

