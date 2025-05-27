Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

