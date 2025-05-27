Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 344.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $463.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

