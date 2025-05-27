Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes $868,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 334,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

