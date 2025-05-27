BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

