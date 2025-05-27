7,620 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ARR opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -822.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

