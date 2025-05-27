Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,149,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.