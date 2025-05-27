Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.75% of Global Blockchain Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Global Blockchain Acquisition stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

