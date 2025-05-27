Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

