Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.