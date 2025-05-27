Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TOL opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.