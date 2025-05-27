Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 89,313 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 89,313 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE KGC opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.