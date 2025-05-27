B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,399 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

