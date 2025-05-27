United Advisor Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.