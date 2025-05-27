Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.