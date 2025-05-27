Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.47% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGH. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.5%

AGGH stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.