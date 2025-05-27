B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,491 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1,171.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 190,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $595,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 12.72%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

