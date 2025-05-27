Armis Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

