Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 630.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.1%

AXON opened at $731.37 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $748.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $606.52 and its 200-day moving average is $606.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.73.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,809 shares in the company, valued at $220,530,006.27. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

