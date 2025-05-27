Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $144,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APH opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

