Armis Advisers LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Armis Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 285,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $567.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.