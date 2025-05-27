B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $189.16 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

