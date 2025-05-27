Ascent Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,871,000 after buying an additional 3,266,431 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after buying an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,479,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,868,000 after buying an additional 1,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,745,000 after buying an additional 1,577,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

