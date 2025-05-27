Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGDV stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.