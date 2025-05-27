1,200 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

