Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

