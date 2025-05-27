Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.87 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $222,491.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,623,515.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,072. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.