1,285 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shell Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

