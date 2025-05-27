Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,981,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,517 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $369.51 on Tuesday. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

