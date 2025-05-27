Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,120 TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 512,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,946,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,369.20. This represents a 17.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

