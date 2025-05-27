Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,441 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
