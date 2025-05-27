Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 307,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

