Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.8%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

