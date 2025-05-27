ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
