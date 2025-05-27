The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Campbell’s by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Campbell’s has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Campbell’s

(Get Free Report

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

