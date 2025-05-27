1,203 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,519,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,429,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

