iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lowered by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $282.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

