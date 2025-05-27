REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Position Boosted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

