Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.7%

HSTM opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $834.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.