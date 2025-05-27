Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 784 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TT stock opened at $423.71 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $433.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

