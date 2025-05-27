Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $539.54 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.15 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $106,584.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

