LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $112.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after acquiring an additional 526,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,402,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,721,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 651.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after buying an additional 172,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

