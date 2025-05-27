Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,034 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.50.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,369,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

