Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,902,000 after purchasing an additional 329,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,419,000 after buying an additional 317,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,744,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

